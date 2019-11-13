January temperatures hit us in October. If you adhere to the Farmer’s Almanac, expect continued chill with average snowfall this winter. I’m personally still hoping for an Indian summer before winter ‘officially’ begins. Sooner or later we know snow and cold will become our immutable companions. For the backyard poultryman (or woman), here are some simple strategies to keep your birds healthy and happy this winter.
Keep your birds well fed. Your chicken’s best defense against the cold is a well-fueled internal heating system. Chickens will adjust their consumption rate depending on the temperature so offer them extra food. Additional high energy feeds containing corn, safflower or sunflower seeds will help them meet their increased caloric needs during cold weather.
Access to water is critical. Water is the elixir of life. Your chickens need access to clean, liquid water. The ideal solution is to install one of the electric water heaters available on the retail market. If access to electricity isn’t an option, utilize aluminum or rubber buckets, which do not split like plastic when the water freezes. Adding a little water at least twice a day will allow your birds more opportunity to drink before it freezes and reduce the number of times you must replace buckets. By purchasing at least two buckets you are sure to have one available for your birds when you must thaw one out.
Ventilation is important. Adequate ventilation is necessary in the coop to minimize excess moisture. Ammonia vapor and mold can accumulate, leading to respiratory problems. Elevated humidity in a tightly sealed coop will lead to more frostbite. Your coop should block drafts but not prevent air from escaping.
Bedding provides insulation. A thick layer of bedding will provide your birds a comfortable environment. Wood shavings or straw work well but should be kept loose rather than wet and matted with droppings. The walls may be insulated on an extravagant coop, but the chickens will appreciate a well-bedded floor first.
Active birds are happy birds. Allowing birds to keep themselves busy by foraging will keep them from pecking each other. Scattering a scratch mixture in your coop or run will allow birds the opportunity to scratch for these treats. Appropriate household scraps on occasion or suspending a head of cabbage in the coop will help keep birds entertained.
A well-lit coop maintains egg production. If you want to maintain winter egg production at our latitude you must incorporating supplemental lighting. Chickens need 12-16 hours of light per 24 hours for consistent egg production. The light should be on a timer to turn on in the middle of the night and off at daybreak. This will ensure that the hens get on their roost as the sun is setting in the evening. You can also choose to allow your layers a break during the winter. Doing so can extend the productive life of your birds.