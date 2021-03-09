Carol Lee Allen, of Preston, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Preston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary for March 20th. A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of the Preston Citizen. http://www.allenmortuaries.com
Carol Lee Allen
Necia Seamons
Editor
