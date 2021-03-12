Carol Lee Stubbs Allen, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Preston, Idaho surrounded by loved ones.
Carol Lee was born November 2, 1934 in San Francisco, California, the oldest child to Roy Kelly Stubbs and Lorraine Nelson. She graduated from Napa High School in 1952 and later attended Brigham Young University. She was sealed to her eternal companion, Harris Grover Allen, on October 28, 1957 in the Logan Utah Temple, enjoying 46 years of marriage before Harris passed in 2004.
Carol Lee is survived by: 5 children and their spouses, Greg and Lana Allen, Christine and Kip Rawlings, Mark and Bridgette Allen, Kevin and Carrie Allen, and Jon and Jen Allen.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Preston Idaho North Stake Center, 310 N State Street, Preston, Idaho, 83263. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM at the same location. The service will also be livestreamed and may be viewed at Allen-Hall Mortuary - (435) 752-3245 for those unable to join in person.
For the full obituary, please visit www.allenmortuaries.net/obituaries/