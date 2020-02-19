Carol Parker, director of the Senior Center for Franklin County, was recognized by the Idaho State Journal with a Silver Star Award recently.
For more than 20 years, she has dedicated herself to the service of the elderly in this area. All of her life she has been a hard worker, holding down four jobs during one period of her life. In these advancing years she is afflicted with arthritis, but usually chooses to be at the center because there is food to be fixed for the older set in this area.
Parker is a widow, a mother of nine children, and has 34 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is the daughter of Hyde and Udell Purser, and she grew up in the Fairview area of our county.
Parker has been chief cook and organizer for the Meals on Wheels program in Franklin County for many years. She conducts fundraisers throughout the year to help keep the Senior/Community Center open. The community is very connected to her sales of pans of rolls and pies at holiday times. For years, they enjoyed Thanksgiving dinners, another fund raiser for the center.
When Navajo tacos are the item offered to raise funds, a waiting line reaches out into the street. The she also directs the center in catering meals for groups in its quest for extra money.
Her efforts have been appreciated, and one year a supporter of her program, Dean Abrams, took over the top of the Worm Creek Opera House's movie marquee, and stayed put until the financial goal for the center had been met.
Quilts are made at the center by volunteers and raffled off. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings exercise classes are offered for interested parties.
Parker appreciates those who volunteer in any way to help keep the center operating. Drivers and delivery personnel take meals on the routes throughout the county. There are all ages and backgrounds who help to prepare the large quantities of food.
She has a knack of reaching the hearts of those in need., “For Mom it is all about people. She gives them her all and helps make this a great place to live, no matter what your age,” said one of her daughters.