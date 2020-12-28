Carol Payne Park Swainston passed away Dec. 25, 2020, in Logan, Utah. She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Cyril Frank Payne and Ada Wynder of Mountain View, Alberta, Canada.
She attended schools in Mountain View and Cardston, Alberta graduating in 1951. She studied at the School of Nursing at Idaho Falls Latter-day Saints Hospital and graduated from there in 1954. She married Max Arlen Park of Ririe, Idaho, on July 29, 1953 in the LDS Cardston, Alberta Temple. He preceded her in death in 1980. She married Heber C. Swainston in 1993 in the Logan Temple. He also preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by her children: Craig (Dianna) Park of Boise, Idaho; Kerry Max (Rebecka) Park of Lehi, Utah; Christina (Dennis) Keppener of Wenatchee, Wa.; Kathryn (Chris) Schultz of Richmond, Utah; Kenneth (Ginger) Park of Ucon, Idaho; Cameron (Christy) Park of Orem, Utah and all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Gwen (Walter) Meyer of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Bryce (Corliss) Payne of Winder, Idaho; Merrilyn Payne Dahl (deceased); Collin (Janice) Payne of Lumby, BC, Canada; Dennis Payne of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; Kendell (Luanna) Payne of Mountain View, Alberta, Canada; and Maryanne (Garth) Luscombe of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
The services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S.800 E. Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed live by clicking on the link in Carol's obituary at webbmortuary.com. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Thank you to the people at Rocky Mountain Rehabilitation and the wonderful staff and nurses of Sunrise Park in Lewiston, Utah. Carol had lived at Sunrise for the past four years, and she had made friendships like family. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com