The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Symbii Home Health and Hospice in December.
Symbii bought out Signature Home Health and Hospice last summer, which had been operating in Preston for the last 10 years. The company kept Signature's local employees and carried on with their customers in Franklin, Caribou, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.
Employees who provide care to local customers are: Maree Carter, Julie Hansen, Jennifer Hadley, Lisa Love, Jeneil Blanche, Lillian Erickson, Mary Hampton, Beth Nielson, Erin Seamons, Dal Sellers, Brynanne Williams, Lindsee Hoffman, Thelma Rowley and Traci Kent.
The company provides monitoring services for patients with serious illnesses and unstable health status, physical, occupational and speech therapies, wound care, patient and caregiver education, intravenous or nutrition therapy, injections, medication management, monitoring vitals, and medical equipment assistance and education.
The company's local offices are at 307 S. 100 East, Preston. It can be reached at 208-852-1699.