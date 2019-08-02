March 27, 1954 - July 28, 2019
Cathrine “Cathy” Joyce Sidwell Headworth, 65 of Preston, returned to her Heavenly Father, her beloved parents and many loved ones on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She died suddenly of a stroke at an Ogden hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Cathy was born March 27, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ray R. Sidwell and Alice Marie Brockway. She is the second of five children. Her siblings are Edward Sidwell, Gordon Sidwell, Laurie Nielson, and John Sidwell.
Cathy went to elementary school in Ogden, Utah, and high school in Preston. She graduated from Preston High School in the class of 1972.
Cathy married Roger Bodrero and they were blessed with three children. Tara, Roger, and Justin. Cathy and Roger later divorced. She then later married Tim Headworth. As her children were growing up, she enjoyed going to their ball games, and dance performances.
Cathy loved the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with her children and grandkids. They often invited other family members and friends to go along with them. She enjoyed long drives in the countryside with her husband Tim. She loved four-wheeling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. she also enjoyed hanging out at the lake. Cathy especially loved her dogs Princess, Skip and Peanut. Gardening was also a favorite pastime.
Cathy was a very hard worker and as well as being a mother and homemaker she worked in various other jobs. She also enjoyed hairdressing.
She is very loved by her grandkids: Kevin, Kyle, Jocelyn, Jason D. Skyler, Machelle, Jordan and Lexi Peisley, Nathan Weeks, Parker and Ryler Bodrero.
She is survived by her husband Tim Headworth of Riverdale, ID, daughter Tara (Jason) Peisley, Logan, UT; sons Roger Bodrero and Justin (Marcie) Bodrero of Preston, ID; brother, Edward (Vernette) Sidwell, Preston, ID; sister, Laurie (Philip) Nielson, Preston, ID; brother, John Sidwell, Salt Lake City, UT; sister-in-law Diane Sidwell Woodward, Wellsville, UT; 12 grandkids and many nieces and nephews who all love her very much. She is also survived by her beloved dogs Princess and Skip.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Alice Sidwell; grandparents Emerson and Lydia Brockway, James Severn Radmall and Amy Luella Danner Sidwell and Alfred Sidney Sidwell; brother, Gordon Wayne Sidwell; nephews Derek Nielson and Jonathan Lavern Sidwell; niece Amy Jo Nielson Griffeth; grandson Tyler Peisley and her beloved dog Peanut. Cathy will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Riverdale 1st Ward LDS Church. A viewing and visitation was held on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home, as well as on Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 at the Riverdale 1st Ward LDS Church, prior to the funeral services. Interment followed in the Riverdale Cemetery, Preston, Idaho.
Funeral services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston, Idaho 83263 208-254-7866.
