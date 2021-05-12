A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at 200 East 200 South, in Preston, on April 20 at about 10:30 p.m. Chad Daley sustained internal bleeding due to the collision and spent time in both Franklin County Medical Center as well as Portneuf Medical Center for his injuries.
Witnesses stated that the vehicle that hit him was not traveling at excessive speeds, and had its lights on. They also stated that Daley was dressed in dark clothing.
According to the police report, Daley initially was able to get up from the incident, and pounded on the window of the car. When police arrived, he was lying on the side of the road.
The minor driving the vehicle did not see him, nor did Daley see or hear the vehicle approach, stated the report. Police have not determined whether a citation will be issued or not.