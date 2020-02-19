The 2020 Census engine is on track for this year, and will soon be contacting everyone in Franklin County. It officially began on Jan. 21, when the US Census Bureau counted the residents in the rural Alaskan village of Toksook Bay.
Personal information will be taken locally beginning on or between Mar. 12-20 when an invitation will be extended to all residents in the United States to respond online, by phone, or by mail. Franklin County is coded purple on the map, meaning that it is an area that will most likely respond online. Reminder letters and postcards will be sent up until Apr. 27.
However, in areas less likely to respond online, approximately 21.8 percent of households, will receive a paper questionnaire along with the invitation to respond online or over the phone.
April 1 is officially “Census Day” and is observed nationwide – individuals will report where they live as of that date. Workers will personally count people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, and those at non-sheltered, outdoor locations between Mar. 30 and Apr. 1. Also in April, Census Takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people.
Between May and July, Census Takers will begin visiting private homes that haven’t as yet responded. By Dec. 21, 2020, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law. It won’t be until Mar. 21, 2021, that redistricting counts will return to states – the information that is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
The recruitment goal for census workers has been met for Franklin County according to Misty Slater, Media Specialist with the US Census Bureau over Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho.
However the bureau is still hiring people in the county area for other jobs. The operation requires hundreds of thousands of people to help get everyone counted and it is not too late to apply. Interested persons can learn more and apply now at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020, text JOBS2020 to 313131, or call 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.