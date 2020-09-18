If an individual has not yet responded to the 2020 Census, they are encouraged to contact 1010Census.GOV2020 to be counted.
The census is a once-a-decade population count of everyone who lives in the United States on April 1. Responses from the census help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs in communities around the country each year for the next 10 years.
"If you haven’t responded yet, respond now online at 2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail. You should respond for the address of your usual residence (which is the place where you live and sleep most of the time) as of April 1, 2020, even if you were temporarily staying elsewhere on April 1, 2020," states a press release.
If someone has responded on one's behalf (like parents or roommates), they don’t need to respond again. But if a person doesn’t know whether they were already counted by someone else who lived with them, they should go ahead and respond to the 2020 Census. "Be sure to count yourself and everyone else living there, providing as much information as you have for each person. The Census Bureau can identify and correct duplicate responses," the release said.
To learn more about who to count and where to count oneself for a variety of other circumstances, including displacement as a result of natural disasters and living in transitory locations, visit “Who To Count” <https://2020census.gov/en/who-to-count.html>.
"Make sure you’re counted in the right place by responding online now at 2020census.gov, by phone, or by filling out the paper form you received in the mail. If you didn’t receive a paper form, and you don’t have a Census ID for the address where you need to count yourself, you can use the online or phone response options without using an ID. You should respond for everyone living at your address, providing as much information as you have for each person," it said. (See more details about “Responding to the Census”.) <https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html>