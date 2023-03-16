Support Local Journalism

The 2023 Annual Preston Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held March 23, 2023 at 6:30 pm in the Robinson Building.

Bring a guest and come enjoy good food and guest speaker Brady Murray. Paid dues cover dinner for you and a guest with $14 additional plate.


