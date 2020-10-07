Small businesses are the lifeline of a community, say economic researchers.
“ ... a growing body of research is proving something that many people already know: small-scale, locally owned businesses create communities that are more prosperous, entrepreneurial, connected, and generally better off across a wide range of metrics,” states Stacey Mitchell, co-director for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
To that end, the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a punchcard to help promote businesses in the Preston Area. Cards an be obtained from all participating businesses. Patrons simply pick up a card, and the business owner punches the card for the amount of their purchase.
One card can be used at each of the participating business and each acts as an entry into a drawing to be held on Nov. 28, as part of the Festival of Lights. Prizes such as gift certificates, t-shirts, caps, and car cleaning supplies have been provided by participating businesses: Edwards Floral, Bomgaars, Ace Hardware/Standard Plumbing, Sun Sage Floral, Pizza Villa, Rae’s Cafe, IFA, Valley Wide, South Fork Hardware, Napa Auto Parts, Olive & Jo’s, Magnolia Road, The Slice, Ford, Hatch Flooring, U&I Furniture, Adventure Video, Couture Salon, Hansen Glass & Paint, Papa Jay’s, Patinos, Pizza Stop, Preston Auto Parts, and Trends Salon, {span}O’Reilly Auto, American Family Insurance, Preston Muffler and Brake, IT Specialists, Lamont’s, Weldon’s Barber Shop, The Owl, Bottoms Up, Preston Auto Parts, and Big J’s.{/span}
Then on Nov. 7, purchases are worth a double punch. “The more you shop local with these punch cards, the more chances you have to win a raffle item,” said Michelle McNeely, a member of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants do not have to be present to win.
Dec. 5, is Small Business Saturday was designated by American Express in 2010, for the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, to encourage people to support small businesses.
Prize drawing will be held Nov. 28 from among participants at the Festival of Lights.
On Oct. 3, businesses that are members of the chamber held a scavenger hunt for patrons within their stores. Each store determined the prize it would hide. Customers hunted for them between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Chamber plans to hold a similar punchcard campaign at the beginning of next year, geared towards Valentines.