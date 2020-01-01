The winner of the Walt Ross and Wayne Bell Service Award (Citizen of the Year Award), will be announced at the annual Preston Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson building. To nominate someone who exemplifies service to the community, contact the Preston Citizen or fill out the form on page 3. Last year, Steve and Myra Fuller were honored with the Walt Ross and Wayne Bell Service award.
Also at the banquet, the annual Business of the Year award is announced. Last year, Stokes Market was the recipient of the award for all they do for the community.
The featured speaker at the event will be Brett Stuart - one of the founders of Global AgriTrends, a company that analyses market trends and trade in the world of agriculture.
Before creating the company with his partner, Richard Fritz, Stuart was a lead economists for the U. S. Meat Export Federation, in which position he found himself not only researching and analyzing the global meat market, but advising U.S. trade officials on international meat access issues. He has researched the meat industry around the globe. He was also an assistant manager of marketing for AgReserves, Inc. He will bring his experience in growing trade as well as his business in the agricultural market.
Stuart was raised on a cattle ranch in Utah and received an undergraduate degree in accounting at Utah State University and an MBA from the Unvieristy of Nebraska. Today he lives with his family in Fairview.