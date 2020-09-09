The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce is supporting the Preston Elks Club in a canned food drive on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the corner of Oneida and 100 West.
Because all their fund-raising events were canceled so far this year, such as the Father’s Day Demolition Derby, the Preston Elks Club has been left with nothing to purchase the Christmas baskets this year, said Michelle McNeely, a member of both organizations.
Furthermore, the schools have not yet determined whether they will be able to host the food drive their students have participated in during previous years.
Last year, the club prepared and delivered almost 800 baskets for needy families in the area.