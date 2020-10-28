The 2020 Festival of Lights will be held, but with modifications.
This year, the Festival of Lights Candlelight Dinner has been canceled, as have the bed races, said Allyson Wadsworth of the Preston City Council. Concerns over the current increased spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind the decision. Furthermore, due to the limitation of how many people would be able to watch the children's movie, it has been cancelled, said Cindy Wall of the Preston Lions Club, which sponsors the movie.
Still on the docket for celebrating the season on Nov. 28, however, are live entertainment featuring Lily Ebanez from the theater's balcony at 5:30 p.m., the fireworks at 6 p.m. and the Grand Lighted Parade following.
The Festival of Lights committee is encouraging all residents and business owners to decorate their homes or businesses for the holiday season. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.