Charlet LaRae Hight

Our mother, Charlet LaRae (John) Hight, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019, in Preston, Idaho. She was born February 25, 1938, in Tremonton, Utah to James Clifford John and Verna Lundberg John, whom she dearly loved. LaRae had a wonderful childhood with her siblings and especially loved having fun with the cousins that were her same age. When she was 14 years old her family moved to Pavillion, Wyoming. She attended Morton High School, where she met her sweetheart Charles Curtis “Chuck” Hight. They fell in love and were married June 20, 1953. They were sealed in the Logan Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 25, 1965.
Mom and Dad had many adventures living in Wyoming, Utah, Washington, Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. They loved meeting new people and especially loved their ward families. Mom served as Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society President, among other callings. She had a special love of lilac bushes as they brought sweet memories of visiting her grandmother’s home.
In 2000, after Dad passed away, Mom was called, and served a mission in the California San Fernando Mission. This was a great example of her faith. She was famous for her biscuits and gravy, homemade donuts, and “light as air” pie crusts. The special tea parties she had with her grandchildren were a highlight of any visit to her home. Mom and Dad’s home was always open to visitors with home cooked meals welcoming them. They never knew a stranger. Mom was even known to make new friends while talking to those who dialed a wrong telephone number.
She is preceded in death by her husband and two infant children. She is survived by Stefan (Tammy) Harlan, DeeAnn (Jim) Haworth, Curtis Hight, Marcia (David) Kunz, Marcus (Lily) Hight, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preston 1st/5th/8th Ward Chapel, 213 South 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Internment will be at the Brigham City, Utah cemetery.
