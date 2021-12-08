WEDD Biggs-Smith

Alan and Cindy Biggs, and Patrick and Marie Klomp, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Chenoah Biggs and Trayson Smith, on Dec. 17, 2021.

Your presence is requested at an open house in their honor from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Preston Airport, 556 W. 2000 South, Preston, Idaho.

The couple is registered with Amazon.

