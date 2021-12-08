Chenoah Biggs and Trayson Smith Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alan and Cindy Biggs, and Patrick and Marie Klomp, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Chenoah Biggs and Trayson Smith, on Dec. 17, 2021.Your presence is requested at an open house in their honor from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Preston Airport, 556 W. 2000 South, Preston, Idaho. The couple is registered with Amazon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alan Cindy Biggs Preston Airport Patrick Marie Klomp Couple Idaho Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Three restaurants, including Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, slated for Logan Business Gateway Concerned residents speak out on Sky View incident at Cache County School Board meeting Nixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directive Residents offer Main Street traffic solutions Community divided: Cache County School District says anti-racist video shown during Sky View assembly was inappropriate