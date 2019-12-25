For the first time in remembered history, children were invited to perform at the Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Concert. The concert has been performed for 87 years now.
The children were lead in the Dec. 15 performance by Karla Gunderson in singing “A Simple Silent Night” with the choir and a medley of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls” and “Here We Come a’Caroling,” said Gunderson. The choir, which consisted of the children’s parents and grandparents, were thrilled, she said.