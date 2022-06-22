Derek Christensen, son of Cherie Carter, who works in the Franklin County Extension office, was awarded one of eight Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) Scholarships. He will receive $1000 to help pay for his college education.
The IAC Scholarship fund was created to provide scholarships to children of elected county officials and employees, as well as grandchildren of elected county officials. The elected officials and county employees contribute to the fund through personal donations and other fundraising efforts such as auctions.
This is the 19th year IAC scholarships have been awarded. With the extraordinary efforts of the county officials, county employees and corporate sponsors, the IAC Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of 143 individual scholarships since 2003. This year’s final selection of award recipients was made from a competitive pool of 52 applicants from across Idaho.
This year’s selection of winners was unique as there are typically seven award recipients; six of which are granted by the district and the seventh receiving the Bob MacKenzie Memorial Scholarship from the IAC Scholarship fund.
For the first time in the history of the IAC Scholarship Fund, there was a tie for the Bob MacKenzie Memorial Scholarship. It was brought to the attention of IAC’s Board of Directors, who ultimately decided that both applicants were deserving of the award. Both Christensen and Caleb Hampton of District 6 will receive the full amount of the Bob MacKenzie Memorial Scholarship.