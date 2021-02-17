Jessica Christensen, a social studies teacher at Preston Jr. High, has been named the Educator of the Year for the Idaho Educational Technology Association (IETA). “The IETA Educator of the Year is awarded to an individual who is passionate about educating students and has demonstrated outstanding achievement and understanding of implementing educational technology,” states the IETA.
Over the last year, Christensen has been instrumental with implementation Preston School District efforts to provide digital devices to each student (one-to-one technologies). She was the lead in the effort that began last year. Today, all students in grades six through 12 have their own device to aid in learning.
“Jessica has put in countless hours to make sure our 1-to-1 program succeeds in our junior high,” said a colleague who nominated Christensen. “Last year, she was willing to oversee the program and worked through many kinks with the IT department. This would not have been possible without her. ... She always brings new ideas to the table and helps add technology to our students’ learning. Overall, Jessica is incredible because she is always patient and kind. She is approachable and always so willing to help students and teachers with their computers.”
Christensen appreciated the recognition, but recognized the role others played in the effort. “...none of the projects would have been possible without all the hard work of Steve (Crookston), Taylor (Bowles), and Krista (Barrett), along with our administration and Matt (Ashcroft), Lindsay (Mumford) and all of the other teachers’ help,” she said.
“We applaud Ms. Christensen and her efforts on behalf of her students and the school. She has been, and will certainly continue being, a tremendous asset to the district and is deserving of this honor,” said district superintendent, Marc Gee.