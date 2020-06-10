Jareth Christensen, 26, Preston, was sentenced to five years prison on May 29, in district court by Judge Mitchell Brown, for the death of Don Bath, 77, Preston. He will be eligible to apply for parole after one year, a time anticipated by his mother, wife and children.
Despite Bath’s own violent history, his children felt he had learned to control his temper, was old, weak, and had begun showing signs of dementia, said daughter Kathy Ransbottom. They felt Christensen should have walked away from Bath’s provocation.
According to police reports and details supplied by the family, Don lived next door to his son Robert. Living with Robert were his then wife, Candis, a grandson they were raising, and Jareth and Tabatha Christensen and their two children. Tabatha is Candis’ daughter.
On July 9, 2019, a confused Don entered Robert’s home around 4 a.m. looking for Robert to take him to an eye doctor for an appointment. He was told the appointment was later and that he would be taken to the appointment. But the incident woke Jareth and Tabatha’s children. After they got the children back to sleep, Jareth went downstairs to smoke, said Tabatha.
Don soon came back, wanting to go to his appointment.
“Dad could be confrontational,” said Robert. According to Tabatha, Don kept pointing a bright flashlight in Jareth’s face, who, repeatedly told Don to put it down loud enough for Tabatha to hear it upstairs. When he knocked the flashlight out of Don’s hand, Don brought up his fist. Jareth punched first. Sometime in the process, the pair had moved out the open door into the front yard. Don’s face was split from his nose to his mouth and he was unconscious.
Later that day, Jareth was jailed on charges of aggravated battery. Don’s death a few days later on July 13, was attributed to injuries sustained in the altercation. Jareth was soon after charged with manslaughter.
Despite the deadly punch, Christensen’s family say he isn’t a violent man. They say he was defending himself and was influenced by Don’s violent reputation.
“He’s never been prone to violence, even in all his drugged-out worst,” said Jareth’s mother, Carole Boettner. Tabatha agrees. “I’ve never seen him violent, and I’ve been with him on and off almost 10 years,” she said. They have been married for two years. When Jareth was high on meth, she said he would stay up writing or working on a stereo. But those drug days, she said, were over.
“It took him three years to graduate from drug court, but he did,” said Boettner. “He worked hard on that.”
Don’s children believe there were drugs in Jareth’s system that night. Police reports did not note that to be the case. “Drug court did not work for Jareth. He was using the night it happened,” Kathy said. Robert and Kathy were part of mediation in the case in which Christensen pled guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Robert’s testimony included his belief that meth not only caused Jareth’s problems, but his wife’s problems. Candis is serving an 18-month term of incarceration for the combined sentences of possession of methamphetamine, a DUI and lottery fraud.
“I think there’s a bigger problem with drugs than most people think. Somebody needs to get a grip on it. It has destroyed my life.”
Since Jareth’s arrest, Robert said he has lost everything. The grandson he was raising was taken home by his mother. He has divorced Candis. Jareth and Tabatha’s children left water running in an upstairs bathroom, which caused extensive damage to the home and was the catalyst for discovering asbestos in its construction. Those two factors have made the home unlivable until Robert can raise enough money to repair it.