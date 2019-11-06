Christensen sets sights on new hunting title

Holder of the 2017 Extreme Huntress title, Lindsay Christensen of Preston, is now vying for the Ultimate Extreme Huntress title. She was one of four women — all previous winners of the of the Extreme Huntress competition — invited to participate last spring.
Since that time, they have traveled around the world hunting. Her progress in the competition can be followed weekly at www.extremehuntress.com, and on Amazon. The show began airing on Oct. 3.
Part of the competition’s final results depend on votes cast by each participant’s fans. Christensen hopes her fans will help her by casting their vote on the www.extremehuntress.com website. Once there they can select the voting tab, click the radio button next to her name name, enter a valid email address (no autofill) and confirm the vote by clicking the email link they receive from Crowdsignal.
Since winning the title in 2017, Christensen has been invited to test and promote several lines of sportsmen gear, such as Gold Tip hunting arrows, Spot Hogg hunting sights and rests, several different brands of scent elimination systems, Kenetrek boots, Kryptek camo, Q2i archery vanes, etc.
She continues to teach archery in the local 4-H clubs and work at the Franklin County Medical Center as a nurse.
The competition is sponsored by Desfountain Safaries, Ruger, SAAM, Hammer Bullets, Prym1, Skull Hooker, Women’s Leadership Forum, HuntingLife.com, Trijicon, Ammoland, BBKO Radio, and Coppersmith.
”The Extreme Huntress™ Competition is about preserving our outdoor heritage. Our goal is to create positive role models for women who want to participate in hunting,” states the competition’s website.