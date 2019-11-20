On Nov. 20, 1959, our parents Brent and Linda Christensen sealed their love for eternity and were married in the Logan Temple. It is now three children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren later. That equates to many ballgames and recitals, missions and marriages, concerts and competitions, birthdays and baptisms, and Mom & Dad have rarely missed any of them! Now 60 years later, we would like to celebrate and honor them for their many years of love and support to all of us. Also for their many years of work and service to everyone they know.
On Sat. Nov. 23, at the Preston Library from 6-8 p.m., we will host an open house in their honor. Come for light refreshments and share in fond memories with them.
We Love You Mom & Dad