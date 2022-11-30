Individuals and organizations decorated trees to be auctioned off as a fund-raiser for Preston High School student programs as part of this year’s Festival of Lights. See more photos from the festival on page A8.
Some of the winning gingerbread house creations can be seen in this photo. Dava Beckstead’s house is on the left and Katie Griffin’s is on the right. On the table, behind the man in the black coat, is Karen Auker’s entry.
Individuals and organizations decorated trees to be auctioned off as a fund-raiser for Preston High School student programs as part of this year’s Festival of Lights. See more photos from the festival on page A8.
Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS
Large crowds enjoyed the creative efforts of their neighbors during the Festival of Lights, held Saturday, Nov 26.
People were able to vote for their favorite decorated trees and gingerbread houses in two contests housed in the building next to the Worm Creek Opera House.
The festival of trees People’s Choice was the Evergreen Financial tree, decorated by Emily Cole. She received a basket of goodies for her entry.
Organized by Gillian Bryce and Addison Burbank of the Preston High School Executive Council, the trees were a fundraiser to benefit student activities at PHS. Funds raised by the sale of the trees will support several different organizations at the high school. This is the second year the exec council has hosted the event.
“We are very humbled and grateful for the community’s support,” said Amy Burbank, Addison’s mother.
Advanced and junior divisions of the Hemsley Ventures Gingerbread Competition brought in dozens of entries, from traditional-looking gingerbread houses to several departures, such as an Egley Speedway and a haunted house.
Winners were Sherri Congdon in the advanced division, with Katie Griffin as runner up. Congdon garnered a $500 prize for her entry. Griffin received a $250 prize.
Khloe Conley won the junior division, and Karen Auker was runner-up. Conley won $250 and Auker received $125.
Dava Beckstead won the People’s Choice Award for the advanced division and Matilda, Phoebe and Gunner Griffin won that award in the junior division.
The People’s Choice prize announcement, as well as announcements about future events, can be viewed at @hemsleyventures.
