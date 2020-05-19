"The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have authorized a phased return to some of the faith’s weekly worship services and activities. A letter sent today to general and local leaders around the world says this can be done only when local government regulations allow and after the faith’s Area Presidencies provide additional guidance to local Church leaders.
A two-phase approach will be used, always following government regulations to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The models below may be adjusted by Area Presidencies as local conditions require and as approved by their contact in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presidency of the Seventy. Stake presidents, counseling with bishops, will determine the specific timing for resumption of meetings and activities.
Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 1
Shortened meetings at the meetinghouse with up to 99 individuals, following local government regulations
Other Meetings and Activities (including weddings and funerals): Phase 1
Shortened meetings, following local government regulations; may be held remotely using technology
Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 2
Meetings at the meetinghouse with 100 or more individuals, following local government regulations
Other Meetings and Activities: Phase 2
Meetings at the meetinghouse, following local government regulations
“We are grateful for the faith of our members as they have worshipped at home and are grateful for the blessings that will come as we gather for worship and activities,” the First Presidency said.
Richard Swainston, president of the Preston North Stake of the Church, said he is encouraged by the announcement and looks forward to Sunday meetings with local congregations. "Until the governor says we can meet with these numbers we won't be eating," he said.
Swainston said he expects that to be around mid-June.
Details of the announcement can be found at the following link: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/multimedia/file/safely-return-to-church-meetings-activities-guidelines-2020.pdf