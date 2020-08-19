The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Aug. 10, that 10 Utah temples, including the Logan temple, will be among several around the world that reopened last week for all ordinances for living people to take place by appointment.
Temples in Idaho remain in Phase I, open only for sealings between endowed men and women.
Larry Stevens, Preston, who has been waiting to return to work at the temple, said he continues to wait. He was instructed that at present, a limited number of temple workers will be returning to their shifts. They will be chosen from those aged 60 years of age and under who are in good health who may be called to help if an appointment has been made during the shift they covered. If more help is needed, then those age 70 and under who are in good health will be called.
Steven said his supervisor wrote that “at most, there will be two own endowments per shift.”
“It’s an on-call situation,” he said. “So I wait patiently and do family history and hope things pass quickly so we can all get back to work as a worker and a patron.” Being over age 70, he doesn’t expect to be called back very soon. So he continues working on finding his ancestors and is currently working on a line of relatives who lived in the 1600s in England.
Stevens said he has worked in temples for over 20 years, including a stint in the Madrid Spain Temple. “We learned the Spanish temple ordinances. Not a whole lot of people who have done that, so we are blessed to do that as well,” he said.