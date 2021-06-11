More than 50 Franklin residents pressed into the council chambers, on May 9, overflowing into the kitchen and hallways, to weigh in on the development issues on the agenda. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., the first issue was Richard Kingsford’s subdivision at the end of Maple Creek Road. Ron and Scott Womack both expressed concerns about the placement of the water/sewer lines which encroach on their easement. They also urged that the trench be completed to higher standards and the consideration of a sidewalk.
The next item for discussion was the 4F LLC development which brings three four-plexes along First East. The city engineer has issues with the project because much of the detailed dimensions were missing on the latest submission. Bob Wilkinson asked about adequate parking, and was assured that each unit has a two-car garage and addition parking on the street. Mark Dietrich was concerned if the units would only be rented, and was informed that rental was initially planned, but could later be sold. Keith Porter confirmed that an HOA would be in place, and John Packer expressed concerned about another exit on the property.
Heritage Development for the Legacy Village Subdivision attracted the most concerns and comments from the crowd. The eight-phase plan would begin with nine single-family homes surrounding the park and faced with townhouses. Pros and cons for the development surged throughout the discussion. Kyle and Emily Chatterton worried about the existing water and sewer equipment, employees to handle the system, and standards for hookups and drainage. The development spokeswoman assured the group that soil and drainage tests had been ordered to determine the best solutions. Chance and Rachel Randall had serious concerns about the road access over private property. Many citizens spoke with passion about retaining the identity and simplicity of Franklin, concerned about what growth may bring, while Mayor Hawkes stressed the balance that is required between maintaining current structure and embracing growth for the city’s good. Leon McGuire stated his frustrations with the 40-year plan, and walked out of the meeting. Wilkinson made one more appeal for a moratorium to delay the project, but Mayor Hawkes said six months would do no good in this case.
At 7:05 p.m. the official city council meeting began, and the majority of the populous left as tensions subsided. Justin Willard applied for a business license for Mountain West Koi. Willard educated the council on the beautiful Japanese Amur carp, their tanks and filtered water, and his unique hobby and interest in the business. The council voted unanimously to approve his request and the meeting adjourned.