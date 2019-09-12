Vandalism, loud music after 11:30 p.m., concern for personal injury, and open doors to city shops after hours were some of the items noted Wed., Sept. 11, during the recent Franklin City Council Meeting. Aaron Bergman, Franklin City Attorney, clarified liability issues for the city resulting from injury on park property and the discussion led to possible future solutions. Council member Deidre Burgess offered to donate a high definition wireless camera for surveillance purposes, while John Packer mentioned the success in using game cameras. In addition, the council discussed placing signs on the property to list the hours of park operation.
It was noted that the park along Highway 91 is being abused with vehicles that people inappropriately leave to sell. New rules for that park will also be posted.
The contract with the Sheriff for additional city surveillance will not be adjusted for the coming year. The deadline for cancelling that support was 60 days before it expired on Sept. 30. The discussion was tabled until research on the issue can be obtained, and the Sheriff can be invited at a future meeting. A decision will be made before the 2020 renewal deadline.
Franklin City Administrator, Tami Midzinski, was declared the new Fair Housing Resource Person, a position the city needed to fill.
The council voted to support a city-wide trunk-or-treat on Halloween night, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. Donuts and hot chocolate provided by the city will be distributed in the church parking lot to the evening’s participants.