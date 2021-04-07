The intent of the annual Preston City Cleanup has been to help residents spruce up their lots for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, city residents have begun to take advantage of the annual service.
To help get things back on track, city officials remind residents that the city will pick up green waste only and that they will stop once in front of each home to do so.
Once a street has been picked up, the crew will not be back.
If regular trash is mixed in with green waste, the city will not sort it out, or pick it up.
Preston City’s annual spring clean-up campaign has been set for April 19-22 (north side of Oneida Street) and April 26 — 29 (south side of Oneida).