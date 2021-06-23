While attending the Association of Idaho Cities Conference in Boise, Mayor Dan Keller, Council President Allyson Wadsworth, Councilman Terry Larson and Police Chief Dan McCammon met with Idaho Governor Brad Little.
Many items applicable to Preston were discussed, such as funding and progress of Preston’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and possible future community funding.
”He was very accommodating,” said Mayor Keller, who let the governor know that the wastewater treatment plan is an “extraordinarily large commitment” for a city of Preston’s size. It exceeds the city’s annual budget by more than 10 times, he told the governor.
“We didn’t expect decisions to be made while we were there, but (the governor) was concerned and said he’d keep them in mind,” he said.
The governor told City officials that he used Preston City as an example to other communities in that by addressing the wastewater problems the city is avoiding cost increases and federal fines, thereby saving residents money. Preston City is about 60 percent complete with its design of a new wastewater treatment plant to comply with standards set by the Department of Environmental Quality.