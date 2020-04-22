The Preston City Council had its first virtual public meeting on April 13 in keeping with Idaho Gov. Brad Little stay-at-home order and went through several major items of business, topped by an order to a put a lien on a new home to force infrastructure requirements be met.
The council, broadcasting on Facebook Live, also announced tougher requirements for its annual spring cleanup, which began this week, and reported successful refinancing for a lower interest rate on its water-project bond.
The infrastructure issue involved a new home on 800 South built by Shane Selley, who the city says failed to adequately repave his section of the residential street after putting in a sewer line.
Speaking to the council online over Zoom, Selley argued he was not properly informed about the paving requirements in multiple interactions with the city’s previous administration. Councilman Brent Dodge offered documentation to the contrary, and Councilwoman Allyson Wadsworth argued that granting any exception for Selley would be unfair to other people building homes in Preston who have adhered to the same requirements.
“There is a process, codes, things that are set that need to be done, and I feel like … there comes a time when we have to unfortunately enforce what is done,” Wadsworth told Selley. “It’s not personal. We tried to work with you last fall to get you the best deal possible. I wish you would have come sooner.”
In the end, the council voted unanimously to redo the roadwork and pass the cost on to Selley, enforced by a lien on his property. As a consolation, the council agreed to provide terms to the property owner on interest rates and other details, but these were not settled in the meeting.
In other business, the City Council formerly approved Preston’s annual spring cleanup, which had earlier been delayed, and Mayor Dan Keller stressed new rules and enforcement of old rules that he says have been increasingly violated by some people in recent years.
“It’s kind of gotten out of hand,” he told the Preston Citizen after the meeting. “The clean-up is only supposed to include limbs, trimmings, trees. It’s not supposed to include basic garbage or chemicals, and we’ve even had reports of people from other communities dumping off garbage on our streets to be picked up. That’s not the purpose of it. So I’m going to have to be bad guy.”
Keller said in addition to limiting the clean-up to organic refuse, the city this year will strictly enforce deadlines and have crews drive by each home only once during the designated pick-up weeks. For homes north of Oneida Street, this began Monday and runs through Thursday. For homes south of Oneida Street, the pick-ups will be from April 27 to 30.
Near the end of the April 13 meeting, Keller announced that the city will realize a savings of $135,000 as a result of refinancing Preston’s debt on its water-system improvement bond.
The $4 million bond has been paid down to $2.8 million, and the refinancing has brought the interest rate down from 3.25% to 1.97%.