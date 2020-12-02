Several business licenses were approved at the Nov. 23 Preston City Council meeting.
Despite some complaints about door-to-door salesmen, the city’s ordinance does not prohibit them, unless the salesmen are knocking on doors marked with “No Soliciting” signs, said city economics director, Shawn Oliverson. The council, therefore, approved a business license for additional salesmen representing Energy Savers Insulation.
They also approved a business license for Got Foam, LLC, a logistics company that works with distributors to get their spray foam chemical to clients. It will also have a small storefront to sell parts to spray guns. This business is being moved to the old Hatch Flooring building at 720 N. State Street, Preston, from Elko, Nevada. Company representative, Jessica Mitton, noted that Preston is more central to the company’s customers in Eastern Idaho, Montana and Salt Lake City.
The third business the council granted a business license to was Spider Lily LLC, which will move to 53 Preston Avenue, which previously housed Jim Lester’s Custom Welding business. Spider Lily will employ two five-person crews, one to fabricate and one to prepare orders for mailing. The company was organized five years ago and is a full-service fabrication business, which specializes in metal signs and recreation armor, said one of its owners, Tony Edwards. His partner is Mallory Batterton of Pocatello. Spider Lily’s welders utilize a variety of methods from plasma tables, to arc welding and traditional blacksmithing, he said.
“Preston and Idaho in general, is a more business friendly state,” said Edwards.
The city council did not approve a business license for October Sky LLC, a child care service requested by Selena Clark. The decision was made based on city code that requires fenced open space unless a variance is approved and that the service be housed in a single residence home. Clark intended to operate her child cares service from the apartment in which she resides.
The council was also advised that efforts are being made to obtain a grant to pay for a water study which would be required by the Department of Environmental Quality if the city decides to upgrade its water system to improve water distribution, develop a secondary culinary water supply or install another hydroelectric plant.
Tax relief
Mayor Dan Keller explained that the property tax relief that many property owners are now seeing on their tax statements is due to the city council’s vote earlier in the. year to take advantage of funds made available through the CARES Act.
People are seeing about a 6.5% reduction in their taxes this year. “The council needs to be thanked for that,” said Keller.
Message of hope
Mayor Keller also invited Councilman Todd Thomas to deliver a message in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday which proceeded the meeting.
“Several months ago, I wrote a letter to the editor ... and the whole theme of the letter was borrowed from words my mother used to tell me. ‘This too will pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it’ll pass.’ I was very optimistic at that time. I am less so now,” Thomas said.
Treating people who are trying to recover from severe effects of the COVID-19 virus has “been quite eye opening to me to see just how sick some of them have been,” he said, noting the stress employees at the Franklin County Medical Center are experiencing as they try to help those in the community who have struggled with the pandemic.
“The crux of this message is that I need to be more grateful. I urge all of us to have the same feelings. Think about who you are caregiving and who is caregiving you.
“I hope my cynicism isn’t as contagious as the virus is to some people. To the community, I say let’s take control back in our lives. Let’s be positive.
“Any decision you make for you and your stewardship should be accepted. That’s your right. Following the guidelines that have been given for months and months isn’t capitulating your rights, it’s protecting them.
“So in summary, I appreciate all of our staff in the city. They’ve been under stress. I appreciate our community front line workers — the other term is ‘essential workers,’ but everyone is ‘essential.’
“Whether you work at the hospital, the school, the convenience store ... you’re all essential and we should care for each other.”
“We have a lot of people in the community that are busting their butts. In our school system we’ve got teachers, aides, custodians, cafeteria workers, who are under really a lot of stress keeping that environment clean for your children.”
Thomas then led the council and those in attendance at the meeting in a standing ovation for people in the community who are working hard to make make living during the pandemic as safe as possible.