At the Preston City Council meeting on February 22, Mayor Dan Keller and the council presented Preston City’s 2020 Citizen Of the Year Award. Mayor Dan Keller explained that the council had been unable to select just one individual to receive the award. Instead, the decision was made to bestow the award upon the entire staff — 332 individuals — of the Franklin County Medical Center for their tireless efforts to serve and care for our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilmen Brent Dodge and Terry Larsen presented the award to Darin Dransfield, CEO of Franklin County Medical Center, and the several members of the hospital staff and board, attending the meeting: Heidi Kirkbride, Xochi Frankman, LaRadene Murphy, John Buker, Rachelle Oliverson, Samantha Robinson, Richard Westerberg.
Councilman Dodge remarked that the award was recognition for “the labor of love” the hospital staff had undertaken to serve our community in the last year. Councilman Larson expressed his sincere gratitude for the hospital staff.