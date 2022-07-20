Preston City is offering a cash reward for anyone who provides useful information regarding recent vandalism at public restrooms in the city.
After Mayor Keller’s remarks at the Preston City Council’s July 11 meeting thanking the Elks Club and local ecclesiastical youth organizations in a written statement for their service setting out flags for the 4th of July holiday, he also spoke of the recent vandalism of the public restrooms.
Keller said all types of vandalism have been a problem, from graffiti to broken doors and lights. Police Chief Dan McCammon spoke about the effectiveness of video surveillance in reducing vandalism. He hopes to get a grant from the Eastern Idaho Health Department to cover some of the expenses. The council agreed to move forward on security cameras for various public spaces.
It was decided that the city will match the county at $500 for a total reward of $1000 for any information regarding vandalism of city property that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police department at (208) 852-2433.
In other business, the consent calendar and minutes were approved including a Swale Bond Refund for Darin Hess, 194 E 1100 N, of $3,700.00 and a Cut Permit 50% Refund to Craig Golightly 50 N 2nd W of $220.00.
Business licenses were approved for Cameron Christensen, 953 W 700 N, Logan UT (Platinum Solar LLC) and Thomas Maughan, 105 W 2nd S, Preston (Handy Mon Tom’s).
Kelly Mickelsen summarized the 2021 annual audit report as being all in order with no issues, as the city is in excellent financial shape. Councilman Todd Thomas highlighted that the city used money from the CARES Act to replace property taxes, providing relief for citizens and that he knew of no other cities that did that. Mayor Keller noted an increase of 16% in revenue over expenses and praised the department heads for staying within their budgets. The audit was then approved.
The state insurance refund was then addressed by Linda Acock. She noted that for the second consecutive year, the city has not received an insurance refund and probably will not for the next few years.
A merit bonus was then approved for the year 2022 for all employees. The mayor and city council do not receive any part of the merit bonus or the insurance refund when it is available.
Chris Larsen thanked the public works team for making sure the plants and flowers are being cared for he also reported on the grant they are working on for internet coverage within the city and asked citizens to complete a survey to help
Councilman Thomas talked about the progress on the playground at Craner Field. He said the equipment has arrived and installation will begin within a few days and should be completed soon.
Shawn Oliverson reported on an agreement being worked on concerning the Bear River Interpretive Center regarding what will happen if remains or artifacts are found during development. He also gave a report on the changes in the number of single and multifamily dwellings over the years.
Chief McCamon applied for and received a $12000 match grant for new body cameras as well as a $32000 grant to cover overtime money for officers working drug indictment. He was also able to get a radar trailer and reported on a serious rollover accident involving a UTV near the Franklin Basin area that they were able to help with. He was glad to have a good working relationship with the Sheriff’s office to be able to respond and help protect the citizens.
A discussion on the budget was held with some specific issues to resolve.
On the issue of raising property taxes 3%, after much discussion, the council tied with Chris Larsen and Todd Thomas for and Terry Larson and Brent Dodge against. Mayor Keller broke the tie voting against the proposal.
An increase on water and sewer connection fees from $5,000 to $7,500 for each connection was then discussed as was raising the utility fees 5%. One point made was that if water rates aren’t high enough a city will not receive grants. Brent Dodge noted that there hasn’t been a water rate increase in at least five years. The 5% increase was approved unanimously. The connection fees increase was also approved unanimously. These approved items will now be included in the 2023 budget but the budget is not yet finalized.