Preston City is offering a cash reward for anyone who provides useful information regarding recent vandalism at public restrooms in the city.

After Mayor Keller’s remarks at the Preston City Council’s July 11 meeting thanking the Elks Club and local ecclesiastical youth organizations in a written statement for their service setting out flags for the 4th of July holiday, he also spoke of the recent vandalism of the public restrooms.

