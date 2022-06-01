The Preston City Council met May 23 and opened with a reminder from Chris Larsen that as per community feedback, the splashpad would open the day school ended which was May 26.
Mayor Keeler then took the floor to “acknowledge, recognize and congratulate graduates of Preston High School and Franklin County High School.” He noted that all graduates would receive a congratulatory letter, copy of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, as well as a small gift. He also acknowledged the PHS girls’ track team for being named the academic state champs.
“We are supportive of the schools,” he said. “We recognize the efforts of the administration and teachers and instructors at all levels and pass along our accolades to them.”
Terry Larson also commented as one of the bus drivers giving a “shout out to all athletes in all of the sports as they travel and represent our community, they represent in an amazing way. They are great kids. It’s a lot of fun to travel with them and know how they represent our community.”
The May 3 minutes, bills and two swale bond refunds were approved in the consent calendar. The refund were to Kameron Johnson for $1,000, 387 Call Ave.; and $4,550 to 68 N 4th.
George Young came before the council on behalf of the Kiwanis Club to request the building and application fees for the construction of the burger stand at the fairgrounds be waived as well as the requirement for a survey since a survey had recently been done of the area. His request was approved. He also told the council of the Kiwanis plan to raise funds to replace the lights in the baseball park with LED bulbs. The City already has a plan in the works so the Kiwanis intend to join forces with the city, but no action was taken at this time.
Jane Pitcher opened a dialogue about both current and future use of land she owns and how it relates to Craner Field. The council is interested in seeing what can be achieved to the benefit of both parties.
The council then ratified the hire of a new police officer.
Next a discussion ensued about proposed Ordinance 2022-8 which would regulate the use of residential property as short term rentals. The ordinance was then introduced and approved.
The council tabled Resolution #144 regarding salaries to correct some items and passed the Cooperative Agreement & Resolution #145 which begins the process necessary to to receive funds from the state towards the purchase of a radar feedback sign to be installed on SH-34 near the golf course.
Business licenses were approved for Patricia Johnson, 615 East 6th South (Empresses LLC) and Corrie Bingham, 32 N State (Corrie L Bingham Insurance Agency).
The final item of business was a project presented by Councilman Todd Thomas concerning striping parking areas around the fairgrounds and baseball fields. His goal is to add more handicapped parking spaces and better organize the available parking.