Preston City Mayor Dan Keller signed a buy/sale agreement with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 31 to purchase Craner Field.
The city was the high-bidder on the property and is expected to make the payment of $265,000 on the 5.6 acre property within 60 days.
To do so, the city must re-open its current budget to take the funds from its reserves. That requires a hearing, which will take place at the City’s next council meeting, slated for Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. at the city offices.
“We feel like this is an opportunity for the city to acquire additional recreational property with all the amenities: lights, restroom, ball diamonds, backstops, water, irrigation water infrastructure. Everything is there,” said Mayor Keller.
The church has owned the property since 1980, and it was the church that named it in honor of Bill Craner, a long-time ag teacher at Preston High School. The City will retain that name, said Keller, and use the field to improve its recreational program.
Also at the city’s next meeting, a hearing is scheduled to take public comment on the city’s decision to not take the annually allowed three percent tax increase. The city wants to forego the tax increase in lieu of a one-time grant that will pay the salaries of its police officers for a year. The grant is part of Gov. Little’s $188 Million Coronavirus Property Tax Relief Fund.