Parents of Fall 2021 kindergartners can get an education on how to help their children gain necessary kindergarten readiness skills during a three-part course that begins Dec. 3. The other two dates for the class are Feb. 4, and April 8. The class is being offered by the Preston School District.
Parents are asked to attend all three, as the classes build on each other and additional materials, toys and games are given at each class, said Crystal Malcolm, K-3 Reading Coach for the Preston School District.
“Ready! for Kindergarten” has been proven successful in helping parents prepare their children for a positive school experience.
The class and materials are entirely free to parents. Parents are asked to plan on attending each class. They can sign up at https://www.readyforkindergarten.org/prestonsd, by creating an account, and adding the name of their upcoming student. Then click on “Workshop Schedule” on the left to sign up for a class.
“We are thrilled to offer this resource to our community. We can’t wait to see you there!” said Malcom.