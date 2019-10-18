Cleo Poole

Cleo Hulet Poole passed away on October 14, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she had resided for the past four years. She was born at home on February 6, 1936 in Dayton, Idaho, to her parents, Leonard and Gladys (Waite) Hulet. She had an older brother, Dean and 2 older sisters, Donna and Arlene.
She attended the Dayton Central School, Preston Junior High, and Preston High School. She graduated with the class of 1954. During high school she was active in the pep club and the baton corps. She was voted sweetheart of both Preston Junior and Senior High schools.
She graduated from Weber State College with a certificate of proficiency in cosmetology. She didn’t work professionally in the field for long, but used this degree mostly to keep her children’s hair trimmed and neat.
Cleo was called to serve in the North German Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in February, 1961. Eventually she was moved to the Berlin German Mission. There she witnessed the Berlin wall being built. She returned home in February, 1963.
After returning home, she was able to connect with a fellow Preston High classmate, Arlend Poole. They courted for about 10 months and then were sealed in the Logan Temple on December 6, 1963. They were happily married for 54 years before Arlend passed away last year. Six children were born to this union, 4 boys and 2 girls.
Cleo was a woman of many talents. She was an award winning seamstress who made all her own clothes in her younger days and most of her children’s clothes. She made jackets, dresses, jeans, prom dresses, t-shirts, and many other items. She also loved to sing and had a beautiful alto voice. As a youngster she wanted to be the next Kate Smith, but instead ended up singing in the Rotary Christmas Concert each December for 25 years. She grew a large garden and canned and preserved hundreds of bottles of fruits and vegetables each year. She had beautiful handwriting and enjoyed learning and practicing calligraphy.
She was blessed to be a stay-at-home mom and was excellent in caring for her children and making them feel loved. They enjoyed wading trips to Central Park in Logan, visits to the library, and treats at A & W and Polar Bear in Preston.
She worked at the ASCS office measuring county maps prior to marriage and was able to return to this job later. She would have preferred to stay home, but working allowed her to help with missionary expenses for her 5 children.
Cleo served as a Relief Society teacher and counselor, a nursery worker, primary teacher and chorister, ward chorister, and dance director with her husband. She and Arlend also served as Stake Missionaries and Single Adult representatives.
Cleo is survived by her sister, Arlene (Lloyd) Balls, Preston; her sons John (Julie Piffer), Robert (Rebecca Glauser), Curtis (Lori Poppleton) and her daughters Julie (Sean) Benson and Melanie (Inosi) Naga. They have 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, David; parents; sister, Donna (Charles) Buttars; brother, Dean (Jeanne) Hulet; and a niece, Dawn Buttars Todd.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26 at noon in the Whitney Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 South 1600 East in Preston. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Webb Funeral Home in Preston, and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.