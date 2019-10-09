The October Clifton City Council Meeting was rather unusual in that the meeting room was packed. Seven other people were in attendance at one point.
The first item of business was Hank Povey requesting to trade his water certificate for a water hookup. The major question is can the council perform the action. Currently the certificate gives Povey access to water the amount of which is currently being accounted for by the recent water study. The city has five hookups in reserve at the moment, but the hiccup with those hookups is that the council is not giving out new water connections for the foreseeable future. The council discussed the matter in executive session with Povey, but took no action that night. The council will have to research the matter. “We don’t have any answers,” said Mayor John Gailey.
Speaking of water and water rights, there will be a public hearing on Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Public input is being sought on the water issues in Clifton.
Clifton has a small dog problem. That is to say the problem is small, the dog is large.
A white husky of unknown ownership has been getting into some sheep. None of the animals have been reported to be harmed and the dog runs away when it’s caught. That said, the council reminds residents that they will enforce the current dog regulations and penalties, should the sheriff be called in.