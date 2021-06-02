Clifton City is celebrating its Founder’s Day on June 12.
The night before, a softball tournament will be held.
then the activities start early the next morning.
A 5K begins at 7 a.m., with registration beginning a half-hour before.
The Neil Fuller Memorial Lawnmower ride to the basin will begin at 10 a.m.
The work of local photography enthusiasts will be displayed from4 p.m. to dark, as wells historian photos.
Also, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., games, chases bounce houses and a Dutch oven cook-off will held.
A parade will start at 5:30 p.m., and will be followed with a candy drop.
Dinner runs from 6-8 p.m., and at 7 p.m., an auction and entertainment will begin.
Fireworks will light up the night sky at dark.
Again this year, Curt Fuller has prepared a self-guided tour of the community’s historical sites. Maps can be picked up at Papa Jay’s Country Store.