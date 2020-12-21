Star gazing and watching the sky this month may prove to be monumental as two planets, Jupitar and Saturn. They come close every 20 years, but on Dec. 21, they will be separated by less than .1 degree - the closest together that they have been since 1226 AD, state scientists.
“It’s definitely something that people need to be aware of because it’s not going to happen in December for another 50 years or so,” said Phillip Nielsen of Preston who has had an interest in astronomy since he was a youngster. ”It’s pretty neat to see as they will look like one star.” Nielsen started looking for the converging of the planets around December 19. “Go out early as soon as it is dark, about 45 minutes after sunset, look to the southwest and see them lower in the sky, then go out again at 11 p.m. and they will be higher up in the sky. You don’t need a telescope to see them,” Nielsen said.
The conjunction will not be visible in January, due to the position of the sun. Some scholars theorize that this conjuncture may be what was called the star over Bethlehem, state websites dedicated to astronomy.