When Amy Burbank was cleaning out her closets back in June, she began thinking of all the families affected by COVID and an idea was set in motion.
“I knew that there were families who have been affected by COVID and thought a clothing drive could benefit families who need a little extra help with school clothes,” she said.
The community responded with an outpouring of support and many items were donated to the cause. Burbank collected clothing, belts, shoes and pajamas for youth sizes pre-K to 12th grade. She also purchased socks and underwear with a donation from Valley Implement.
Once the donations were ready Burbank invited any in need to drop by and pick up things for their children. An announcement was made through the Preston School District messaging system in order to reach as many people as possible.
“I have gotten a huge response from the community with donations,” said Burbank. “We have helped around 12 families and could help a lot more. I will be donating the rest to the schools for teacher closets. I would like to thank the community for donations, the school for allowing us to use their building, Valley Implement for their generous donation that allowed us to buy new socks and underwear for the families, Wendy Henrie, Haley Hambling for the hours of folding clothes and organizing the event.”