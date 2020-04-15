Multiple local high school athletes were honored in the past few weeks. The All-Valley, All-Idaho, Idaho All-Conference, All-Area and annual Idaho District 5 senior-only all-star teams were selected by vote.
Ty Hyde led the nominees with 4A Player of the Year awards in both the All-Valley and All-Idaho selections. The 6'7" senior post finished his season exactly how he dreamed, leading his team to its fourth state title in five years, after falling just short the previous season. He averaged 18.1 points as well as 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks. Hyde was also selected for the Great Basin boys all-conference first team.
"Ty was huge all season for us and instrumental in helping Preston win the state championship," said Coach Tyler Jones. "His presence on both ends of the court as our rim protector and his dominance in the paint on the offensive end was fantastic. What made Ty really tough also was his unselfishness to find the open guy when he was getting double-teamed."
Senior Luke Smellie was selected for the All-Valley First team, Great Basin boys all-conference first team, All-Idaho first team and the annual District 5 senior-only all-star basketball team. Sadly, the all-star game scheduled in Pocatello was canceled due to COVID-19 closures. Smellie averaged 6.5 assists and 11.5 points per game.
"Luke was fantastic this season and was named MVP of the state tournament," Jones said."He was the general of our team and did whatever was needed to help us win. He was so unselfish and wanted to distribute the ball and involve his teammates but could score whenever we needed a bucket in the big moments."
Teammates Scott Dunn and Garrett Ward were also selected for the all-star team. Dunn was nominated to the Great Basin boys all-conference and All-Valley second teams and Ward received honorable mention along with Cooper Hobson. Cole Harris also received honorable mention for the Great Basin boys all-conference.
Isaac Frankman excelled for West Side earning the 2A Fifth District Player of the Year award, 2A First team All-State, and All-Valley First Team. The 6' senior center finished the season with 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds and led the Pirates to the state runner-up finish. Frankman was also selected to the District 5 senior-only all-star basketball team along with teammates Ryan Beckstead and Connor Nielsen.
Beckstead received 2A 5th District First Team and All-Valley Honorable Mention. Nielsen and Blaize Brown earned 2A 5th District Second Team and All-Valley Honorable Mention.
“Isaac was an undersized post who made up for it with grit and hustle,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “He always gave 100%. When we needed to score, we ran a play for Isaac. He led us in field goal percentage and rebounding. Isaac isn't only a talented basketball player, but he is a great kid.”
West Side’s Bryler Shurtliff also received multiple honors. He was nominated to the 2A All-State Second Team, 2A 5th District First Team and All-Valley First Team. Shurliff finished the season with an average of 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
"Not only can Bryler score, but he is a great defender and rebounder,” Coach Brown said. “He led our team in scoring and was also second in rebounding and field goal percentage. Bryler made some big, important shots for us this year and was a large reason we won 23 games. Bryler is only a sophomore so we're looking forward to having him back for a couple more years.”
Coach Tyler Jones was awarded All-Idaho Coach of the Year after leading Preston to its fifth straight title game and won fourth state title in five years.
"We have had an amazing run the last five seasons and it's a tribute to the players we have who have bought in to performing their roles and doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful," said Jones. "A big thanks to my assistant coaches, our players, and managers for all the time they put in to make our program be successful it's a team effort."