Snow came with the wind and cold front that whipped through the county last night. Although some fallen branches have been reported around the county, damage seems to have been limited. However, damages to trees, siding, roofing, construction sites and fencing have been reported in the south end of Cache Valley and south through the Salt Lake Valley, as well as north of Franklin County, especially in Bingham County and north.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the high 20s tonight, then temperatures slowly raising into the high 80s during the day and high 40s at night throughout the rest of the month.
By mid-day Sept. 8, however, Oxford Peak and surrounding mountains had lost their white dusting.