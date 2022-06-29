The theme of this year’s Miss Idaho Days Scholarship Pageant was “Reach for the Stars.” Six young ladies who reside in Franklin: McKenzie Murphy, Kylee Chatterton, Rylee Morrison, Madison Wood, Mickayla Robertson and Baylee Cole, participated in the event competing for the Miss Idaho Days crown at the Franklin stake center on June 24. Each contestant received a $100 scholarship for participation.
Matthew Rallison, a competitive ballroom dancer from BYU; and Jenna Veselka, last year’s winner, emceed the event as Masters of Ceremonies.
The contestants attended a self-improvement seminar chaired by Rebekah Hobbs and prior to the pageant, completed the interview portion of the competition.
After the production number the contestants and the judges were introduced during the tea walk followed by the talent portion of the program where each contestant performed.
After the evening gown presentation Mathew Rallison and Zadia Adams performed a ballroom dance routine while the judges deliberated. Veselka then took her final walk escorted by her father.
Veselka presented the scholarship awards beginning with the $100 Spirit of Idaho Days to Madison Wood, who was also awarded the $250 First Attendant. Mickayla Robertson received the $150 Second Attendant and Baylee Cole was named the 2022 Miss Idaho Days Queen along with a $350 scholarship.
Kristina Crosland and Sherri D. Rallison chaired the event.
Numerous sponsors made the event possible with their donations of money, time and other items needed for a successful event. Their contributions are greatly appreciated.
Contributions of donations for the pageant and Idaho Days celebration included:
• Contributions of $1,000: Rocky Mountain Power, Lundahls
• Contributions of $500 or more: Maple Creek Ranches, DB Plumbing
• Contributions of $200 or more: West Motor, IFA, Plaza Motel
• Contributions of $100 or more: Ritewood, Twin Rivers Dairy, Harris Collision Repair, Fuller & Fuller, Direct Detailing, South State Storage, Atkinson Upholstery, Priestley Mental Health, Advantage Plus, Webb Funeral Home, Michael Lower, Kristen & Scott Beckstead, Vet Animal Clinic, Doug & Debbie Porter, Anonymous, Tasha Siepert-My Idaho Agents, Troy & Jen Hobbs, K&B Service Inc, Kimber Hyer
• Other Contributions: Valley Implement, Northern Title Company, Naylor Insurance, Harris Denture Design, Frank & Sue Priestley, Robert & Patsy Shipley, Preston Auto Parts
• Other Donations: Flowers & Bouquets — Sun Sage Floral; Sashes — Kim & Robbie Hobbs & Nichole Bingham; Crowns — Dynamic Studios; Photography — Grins & Giggles Photography by Gina Denton; Float & Additional Scholarship — John & Barbara Packer