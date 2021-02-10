On Feb. 3, the Preston Police Department received information that Michael L. Loveland, 39, with felony warrants out of Colorado, was possibly at a residence in Preston.
Preston Police officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the 400 West block of 200 South and found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle driven by the suspect in question.
Officers made contact with residents in that home, but Loveland refused to come out, until law enforcement located him hiding in a bedroom. Loveland was arrested on two felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing law enforcement officers.