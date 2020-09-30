sunset
Courtesy of CASSIDY GOLIGHTLY

The sunsets in Franklin County are always fantastic, but one of them last week was captured many times, from many locations in the valley, with many more times the expressions of admiration. This version was taken by Cassidy Golightly looking north from the Oneida Narrows near Thatcher.

