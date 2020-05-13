Pam Tinhorn, currently working for Bear River Association of Governments, requested a quarterly meeting with the Franklin County Commissioners at the commission’s April 27 meeting. She hopes to discuss economic development and increase tourism within the county. Tinhorn said she is willing to apply for a Rural Development Block Grant or do whatever she can under the office of the Bear River Area Council of Governments (BRAG) to help improve the local economy.
The commissioners reviewed and signed the FY2021 Indigent Defense Financial Assistance Application to receive $25,000 for the Indigent Defense Fund.
They then discussed opening county offices to the public. It was agreed that one patron per office would be allowed, and they must wear face masks. Though the offices will be open with these precautions, patrons are to be encouraged to continue to do their business online.