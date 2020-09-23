During their Sept. 14 meeting, the Franklin County Commissioners heard from Lynn Garner a proposal to locate an alternate runway in Banida while the airport is being repaved. The airport has received a grant to repave the current runway and the project should be completed next year. The proposal names North 4000 West in the Banida area which will be used only for the spraying aircraft. Planes have used that stretch of road in the past as a runway.
Troy Moser discussed the county’s salt contract and the fiber optics easement. The salt contract was renewed with the current company and the commissioners approved an easement for Direct Communications to proceed with cable placement along the WS Highway between Clifton and Dayton. Those cities and Oxford applied for and received a grant through the CARES Act to provide cable internet to the rural areas.
Kevin Olsen, the chair for the Franklin County Cannery Board told commissioners an opening date is still in the air for the cannery. Locating cans for use in the cannery has been a problem, but he has found some in Canada and is waiting for them to arrive before setting a schedule or pricing for this year.
Changes were made to two designated polling places.
The Preston #1 Precinct will be moved from Oakwood Elementary to Pioneer Elementary and Franklin #10 Precinct will be moved from Franklin City Hall to the Franklin LDS Church.
The commissioners approved the bills and minutes and went on to approve the Resolution to Adopt County Budget 2020-09-14-A and the Resolution to Adopt Abatement Budget 2020-09-14-B. The Cooperative Agreement for University of Idaho Extension Program was also approved.
The Commissioners chose to renew the three-year contract with Rytel for phone service after it expires Oct. 1, 2020. Other items that were approved were flu shots for employees and their spouses, leasing the rodeo arena to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, health insurance premium reimbursement, agreements for Indigent Legal Services and First Appearances, an Agreement for Pathology Services and OPTUM Managed Transplant Program.
Resolution 2020-09-14-C authorizing the Hospital Board to enter into a line of credit was tabled.
October 13, 2020 was set as the date for Notice of Tax Sale for Parcel #2844.00 Cub River Property LLC on East Maple Cree Road. The taxes on the parcel have not been paid for over three years giving the county the right to sell as a tax sale.