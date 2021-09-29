The Franklin County Commissioners approved several agreements on Sep. 20. The first was an agreement for Pathology Services between Franklin County and Ada County, as well as the grants presented at the last meeting for the ambulance.
The Computer Arts Inc. Agreement was noted to be the same as last year and was approved with no changes.
The County Resolution 2021-09-20 Grant Offer of the Idaho Transportation Dept. And the GSI contract both of which were presented and discussed in the previous meeting were also approved.
An Idaho Airport Aid Program grant was approved and it was noted that permission has been given to use that money for resurfacing and for maintenance to extend the life of a section near the hangers which the county does not have the funds to replace at this time.
Advertisement
The commissioners approved designated polling places and discussed increasing the fees for renting storage space in the fairgrounds building to $50 per month. A notice will be in the newspaper about the fee increase.
The Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission Grant for 911 was approved and the Theater Board Memorandum of Understanding was discussed. The county will not sell the theater in order to ensure the building is maintained as a theater. However, a private investor is willing to invest in upgrades and renovations to the theatre. In the agreement, the county will contribute a certain amount and the investor will provide the rest for a primary say in the design in order to match plans for his property to the south. The investor’s identity has not been revealed.
Referring to the public hearing on the county’s building code and road standards had prior to the commission meeting, Commissioner Burbank said he preferred to be contacted personally with concerns rather than to have them introduced in public meetings.
“I appreciated what he (Tyler Olsen) had to say, but the part that infuriated me was that he has my personal number and to not be contacted over something as important as this. I am very disappointed that he would rather bring these things to a public meeting, blindsiding the committee instead of bringing it up individually with any one of us to address the concerns beforehand.”